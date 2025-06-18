Israel running low on missile interceptors as conflict with Iran continues: Report

Israel is running low on the defensive Arrow interceptors, according to a report in Wall Street Journal that cited an unnamed US official, raising concerns about Israel’s ability to counter long-range ballistic missiles from Iran if the conflict continues. The report also claimed that US has been aware of the capacity of problems for months and Washington has been augmenting Israel’s defenses with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air. Director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that neither US nor Israel can “continue to sit and intercept missiles all day.”(AP)

The report also stated that since the escalation of conflict in June, Pentagon has sent missile defense assets in the region. However now there is a concern that US is also burning through their supply of interceptrs as well.

Meanwhile, Israel Aerospace Industries, the company that makes Arrow interceptors, did not respond requests about comments on the matter. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that, “ IDF is prepared and ready to handle any scenario. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on matters related to munitions.”

What is Arrow defence interceptors

The Arrow missile defence system, comprises of Arrow-2 and Arrow-3. This system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles beyond the earth's atmosphere. It employs a detachable warhead that collides with its target, neutralising potential threats before they can reach populated areas.

The other layers of Israel’s defense system include David’s Sling, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors. The US Army also has similar defense systems as Israel, it has the Patriot PAC-3 (comparable to David’s Sling) and THAAD (comparable to Arrow 2), while the US Navy has the Aegis and the SM-3 (comparable to Arrow 3).