Israel says it killed central Hamas figure in Syria who was behind rocket attacks
Jan 09, 2024 12:05 AM IST
The Israel Defense Forces said it eliminated Hassan Hakashah in Beit Jinn in Syria.
Israel's military said on Monday it killed a central figure in Syria who was responsible for Hamas rocket attacks against Israel.
"The IDF eliminated Hassan Hakashah in Beit Jinn in Syria. He was a central figure responsible for rockets fired by Hamas from Syrian territory toward Israel in recent weeks," the military said.
“We will not allow terrorism from Syrian territory and hold Syria responsible for all activity emanating from its territory.”
