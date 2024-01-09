Israel says it killed central Hamas figure in Syria who was behind rocket attacks

Israel's military said on Monday it killed a central figure in Syria who was responsible for Hamas rocket attacks against Israel. Israeli soldiers operate in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, December 28..(Reuters)

"The IDF eliminated Hassan Hakashah in Beit Jinn in Syria. He was a central figure responsible for rockets fired by Hamas from Syrian territory toward Israel in recent weeks," the military said.

“We will not allow terrorism from Syrian territory and hold Syria responsible for all activity emanating from its territory.”