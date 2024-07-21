 Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon: Report

Reuters |
Jul 21, 2024 02:58 AM IST

The strikes on South Lebanon were on the same day that Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Yemen's port city.

Israeli strikes late on Saturday targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon: Report(AFP)
Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon: Report(AFP)

The strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.

At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, a medical source and a security source told Reuters. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The strikes on South Lebanon were on the same day that Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, which Hezbollah said will mark a "new and dangerous phase" in the region.

Israel launched the strikes on Yemen a day after a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis hit Israel's economic hub Tel Aviv

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a "support front" with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On