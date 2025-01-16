Israel strikes kill 72 since ceasefire, says Gaza's health ministry

Gaza's health ministry on Thursday said that Israeli strikes have killed at least 73 people since a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel was announced. This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke plumes rising from explosions above destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on January 16, 2025, following the announcement of a truce amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)(AFP)

The figure was provided by Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency to AFP.

Among those killed were 20 children and 25 women, he said, with around 200 others wounded.

"We were waiting for the truce and were happy. It was the happiest night since October 7," said Gaza resident Saeed Alloush, referring to the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in 2023.

"Suddenly... we received the news of the martyrdom of 40 people," including his uncle, Alloush said, according to AFP. "The whole area's joy turned to sadness, as if an earthquake struck."

Ibrahim Abu al-Rish, a rescuer, told AFP that after the ceasefire a five-storey building was targeted with more than 50 people inside.

International medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) told AFP that no one could yet feel safe in Gaza.

"Last night it was a lot of cheering for 20 minutes, and then it was a very bloody night," MSF's emergency coordinator Amande Bazerolle said.

Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatar on Thursday announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release the Israeli hostages.

Under the deal reached Wednesday, 33 of some 100 hostages who remain in Gaza are set to be released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli forces will pull back from many areas, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians would be able to return to what’s left of their homes, and there would be a surge of humanitarian assistance.

However, on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed a "last-minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up the deal.

Two members of the Hamas political bureau, however, rejected the statement from the Israeli prime minister and said they are committed to the deal.

"There is no basis to Netanyahu's claims about the movement backtracking from terms in the ceasefire agreement," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The war on Gaza broke out after Hamas orchestrated the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally. Hamas also took 251 people from Israel hostage during the attack, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

In response, Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed 46,788 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The fighting has left much of Gaza in ruins and displaced most of the enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million.