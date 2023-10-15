News / World News / Beijing supports 'just cause' of Palestinian nation: China's foreign minister

Beijing supports 'just cause' of Palestinian nation: China's foreign minister

AFP |
Oct 15, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "Palestinian people's right to statehood has been set aside for a long time," Wang said.

China supports the "just cause of the Palestinian people in safeguarding their national rights", foreign minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart on Sunday as Beijing takes an increasingly clear stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians flee their houses amid Israeli strikes after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south.(Reuters)
"The root cause... of the Palestine-Israel situation is that the Palestinian people's right to statehood has been set aside for a long time," Wang said in a call with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to an official Chinese readout.

