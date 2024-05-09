 Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hospitals in Rafah will run out of fuel in 3 days’, warns WHO | World News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hospitals in Rafah will run out of fuel in 3 days’, warns WHO

AP |
May 09, 2024 02:10 PM IST

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt has been closed since Israel's military took control of the Palestinian side early Tuesday.

The World Health Organization says it has only three days of fuel for its medical operations in southern Gaza, with shortages already forcing one of three remaining hospitals in the city of Rafah to shut down.

A Palestinian man inspects a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah(REUTERS)
A Palestinian man inspects a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah(REUTERS)

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt has been closed since Israel's military took control of the Palestinian side early Tuesday, blocking the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid. The U.N. says northern Gaza is already in a state of “full-blown famine.”

Israel said it reopened Kerem Shalom crossing, the other main entry point for aid, on Wednesday. U.N. officials say no aid has entered Gaza, and there is no one to receive it on the Palestinian side because of ongoing fighting.

Also read: Israel destroys dozens of Bedouin homes in Negev desert

The war in Gaza has driven around 80% of the territory's population of 2.3 million from their homes and caused vast destruction to apartments, hospitals, mosques and schools across several cities. The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

News / World News / Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hospitals in Rafah will run out of fuel in 3 days’, warns WHO

