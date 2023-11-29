Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: More hostages due to release amid efforts to extend truce

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and the terror group Hamas entered its 54th day on Wednesday, with a ceasefire currently being observed by the two sides. The truce, which came into effect on November 24, was further extended by 2 days till Wednesday, with mediators pushing for a more "sustainable" ceasefire. People stand next to ambulances as hostages are expected to be released amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel.(REUTERS)

After a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, a new group of 12 hostages was freed from Gaza on Tuesday, with 30 Palestinians released by Israel. The final day of the extended agreement begins later Wednesday, with one more exchange of hostages for prisoners expected, but mediator Qatar said it was hoping for a more durable arrangement.

So far, 60 Israeli hostages have been freed from Gaza under the terms of the deal, with a Russian-Israeli, 20 Thai and one Filipino freed outside the scope of the agreement. In return, 180 Palestinian prisoners -- all women and minors -- have been released.

The ongoing truce marks the first break in the war that began on October 7.

October 7 attacks:

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing hundreds of innocent Israelis, beheaded babies, raped women and abducted 240 hostages. In retaliation, Israel declared war against Hamas. More than 230 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers or settlers, while an estimated 1.7 million Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to leave their homes so far, according to the ministry.

