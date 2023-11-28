US, Israel intelligence chiefs discuss 'next phase' of Gaza deal in Doha: Report

US and Israeli intelligence chiefs arrived in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a report claimed. The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israel's Mossad were scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, news agency AFP reported. Egyptian officials were also taking part in the meeting, it claimed. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian children walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City.(AFP)

“The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister,” a source told AFP.

The discussions aim "to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal", it added.

Qatar has been engaged in intense negotiations along with Egypt and the United States to extend the truce in Gaza which was originally due to last four days. Qatar also held successful talks with Israel and Hamas that resulted in a two-day extension. Over the initial four-day pause, 50 civilian hostages were freed in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said that it would use the extension to work towards a "sustainable truce" between Israel and Hamas.

"Our main focus right now, and our hope, is to reach a sustainable truce that will lead to further negotiations and eventually to an end... to this war," Majed Al Ansari said, adding, "However, we are working with what we have. And what we have right now is the provision to the agreement that allows us to extend days as long as Hamas is able to guarantee the release of at least 10 hostages."

The truce would continue with the release of 20 further hostages, he said, explaining, "We are hopeful that in the next 48 hours we will be getting more information from Hamas regarding the rest of the hostages," he added.

The spokesman said "minimal breaches" in recent days had not "harmed the essence of the agreement".