Israeli army says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army said early Thursday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, days after carrying out strikes on Huthi rebel targets in the country. People watch news updates inside a shelter after air raid sirens sounded warning of a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets in the Israeli city of Haifa on June 19, 2025.(AFP)

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army wrote on social media platform X.

Israel has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including attacks this week on the port city of Hodeida, after the Huthis began targeting Israel and ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The Huthis, backed by Iran, claimed responsibility this week for the sinking of two vessels, as they resumed their campaign against global shipping in the Red Sea.

Their fresh attacks mark the end of a months-long lull and threaten a May ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Eternity C bulk carrier, which was first attacked on Monday and sank Tuesday, was headed for the Israeli port of Eilat and was attacked in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Saree warned companies dealing with Israeli ports that their ships would be targeted until Israel was forced to "lift the siege" on Gaza and end the war.

The Huthis said Monday that they boarded and sank another vessel, the Magic Seas, because its owner had done business with Israel and used its ports.

Huthi attacks have prompted many shipping firms to make the time-consuming detour around the southern tip of Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which normally carries about 12 percent of global trade.