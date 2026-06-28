SFO fire: What's on fire near San Francisco International Airport? Videos surface
Multiple people near SFO are posting photos and videos of a significant plume of smoke and flames.
A fire broke out near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Saturday, with visible smoke and flames reported by locals.
According to social media reports, the blaze appears to be at a construction site close to the airport. Multiple people near SFO are posting photos and videos of a significant plume of smoke and flames.
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"Big fire in SFO at construction site"
Photos and videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing what witnesses described as a construction site near the airport.
The widely shared photo, posted by user @NerdBoogie, described the incident as a "big fire in SFO at construction site" and tagged the San Francisco Fire Department's public information office. The picture showed heavy smoke rising near the airport facilities.
However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact structure involved or the extent of the damage.
Another user on X, Shuchi Grover, shared a video of plumes of smoke emerging from the airport area. Grover wrote, “View from gate G5 at #SFO as I type! No idea what’s burning! 😳”
No reported disruptions
There has been no immediate indication that airport terminals or runways were directly affected. San Francisco International Airport had not announced major operational disruptions at the time of publication.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More