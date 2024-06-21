 Israeli forces kill two Palestinian terrorists in West Bank operation | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian terrorists in West Bank operation

AFP |
Jun 21, 2024 08:11 PM IST

The Palestinian ministry of civil affairs also reported the death of the two men.

Israeli and Palestinian authorities said at least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Friday.

Israeli and Palestinian authorities said at least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Friday. (Representational picture)(AFP)
Israeli and Palestinian authorities said at least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Friday. (Representational picture)(AFP)

"Police forces have killed 2 wanted terrorists in Qalqilya", Israeli authorities told AFP.

In a joint statement, the Israeli police, army, and Shin Bet security service said that Israeli forces "attempted to arrest two terrorists" from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, one of whom "was planning to carry out an attack in the area."

"During the arrest, fire was opened on our forces, who returned fire and neutralised the terrorists", the statement read, adding that the forces found handguns on the Palestinians.

ALSO READ| Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

The Palestinian ministry of civil affairs also reported the death of the two men.

"The General Authority of Civil Affairs informed the Ministry of Health of the martyrdom of Mahmoud Hassan Abdul Rahman Zaid (28 years old) and Ihab Abdul Karim Musa Abu Hamed (29 years old) by Israeli gunfire in Qalqilya", it said in a statement.

The official Wafa Agency reported that eyewitnesses saw Israeli special forces firing live ammunition at a vehicle on Friday afternoon as it passed along the main street of Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has experienced a surge in violence for more than a year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.

At least 549 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Israeli forces kill two Palestinian terrorists in West Bank operation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On