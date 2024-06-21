Israeli forces kill two Palestinian terrorists in West Bank operation

Israeli and Palestinian authorities said at least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Friday. Israeli and Palestinian authorities said at least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Friday. (Representational picture)(AFP)

"Police forces have killed 2 wanted terrorists in Qalqilya", Israeli authorities told AFP.

In a joint statement, the Israeli police, army, and Shin Bet security service said that Israeli forces "attempted to arrest two terrorists" from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, one of whom "was planning to carry out an attack in the area."

"During the arrest, fire was opened on our forces, who returned fire and neutralised the terrorists", the statement read, adding that the forces found handguns on the Palestinians.

The Palestinian ministry of civil affairs also reported the death of the two men.

"The General Authority of Civil Affairs informed the Ministry of Health of the martyrdom of Mahmoud Hassan Abdul Rahman Zaid (28 years old) and Ihab Abdul Karim Musa Abu Hamed (29 years old) by Israeli gunfire in Qalqilya", it said in a statement.

The official Wafa Agency reported that eyewitnesses saw Israeli special forces firing live ammunition at a vehicle on Friday afternoon as it passed along the main street of Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has experienced a surge in violence for more than a year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.

At least 549 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.