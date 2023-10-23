Israeli forces release footage of 'Iron Sting’ mortar bomb being in used in operation for the first-ever time: Watch

A footage released by Israeli forces shows the“Iron Sting” system launching a mortar bomb to take out a rocket launcher. This is the time it is being used in an operation. A footage released by Israeli forces shows the“Iron Sting” system launching a mortar bomb to take out a rocket launcher (@IAFsite/X)

“The Magellan unit, in cooperation with the Air Force, thwarted dozens of terrorists using a variety of weapons, including an innovative and accurate mortar bomb, called "Steel Sting",” the caption says. “Watch the documentation of an attack on a rocket launcher using an "Iron stinger”.

The “Iron Sting” is described as a mortar bomb, and is being used as one of the many weapons by Osratel.The weapons system uses a “precise, laser and GPS guided mortar munition” to engage targets in dense, urban environments while “reducing the possibility of collateral damage and preventing injury to non-combatants,” Elbit Systems, which developed the system, said in a 2021 news release.

The release added, “Its operational use will revolutionize ground warfare and equip battalions with organic, accurate and effective firepower.” The completion of testing of the weapons took place back in March 2021.

“[The Iron Sting] also fulfills the IDF’s needs, adapting combat capabilities to contend with enemies hidden within civilian, urban environments, while meeting the legal and moral standards set by the State of Israel,” then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in the release.

Several airstrikes have been conducted by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank after Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7. Over 1,400 people – mostly innocent civilians – were killed in the Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, a recent hospital bombing in Gaza killed hundreds, according to Palestinian officials. As Israeli airstrikes were blamed, the IDF vehemently denied the allegations. The IDF said in a statement that “an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”