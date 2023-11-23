close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israeli parents name their newborn babies after communities ravaged by Hamas

Israeli parents name their newborn babies after communities ravaged by Hamas

AFP |
Nov 23, 2023 11:32 PM IST

At least 45 babies born since Oct 7 have been named Beeri, the community near Gaza Strip that saw some of the worst atrocities in the cross-border attacks.

Israeli parents have been naming newborn babies after communities that were attacked by Hamas militants on October 7, in tribute to the victims, the interior ministry said Thursday.

The ministry added that the name Oz, which means "strength" in Hebrew, was given to 49 boys and one girl after Nir Oz and Nahal Oz, two other communities targeted in the attacks.(AFP)
The ministry added that the name Oz, which means "strength" in Hebrew, was given to 49 boys and one girl after Nir Oz and Nahal Oz, two other communities targeted in the attacks.(AFP)

At least 45 babies born since October 7 have been named Beeri, the kibbutz community near the Gaza Strip that saw some of the worst atrocities in the cross-border attacks, the ministry said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The ministry added that the name Oz, which means "strength" in Hebrew, was given to 49 boys and one girl after Nir Oz and Nahal Oz, two other communities targeted in the attacks.

READ | Israel-Hamas war: Al Shifa Hospital chief held for questioning, Israeli military confirms

Eight other babies were named Nir and three girls were named Nova, after a desert rave targeted by Hamas.

Some 240 people were taken captive during the unprecedented attacks that killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza, which, according to the Hamas government in the territory, has killed nearly 15,000 people, including thousands of children.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out