 Israel’s Netanyahu set to address the US Congress on July 24: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Israel’s Netanyahu set to address the US Congress on July 24: Report

AP |
Jun 07, 2024 04:37 AM IST

Netanyahu's appearance before a growingly divided Congress is sure to be contentious.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he attends a cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on June 5, 2024. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he attends a cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on June 5, 2024. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Congressional leaders last week formally invited Netanyahu to come speak, delivering the most recent show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza. But the date of the speech had been in flux. It has now been set for July 24, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss private planning.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, signed the letter extending the invitation to Netanyahu. They said the offer was intended to “highlight America’s solidarity with Israel.”

Netanyahu's appearance before a growingly divided Congress is sure to be contentious and met with plenty of protests both inside the Capitol from lawmakers and outside by pro-Palestinian protesters. And it will put on stark display the growing election-year divisions among Democrats over the prime minister’s prosecution of the monthslong war against Hamas.

