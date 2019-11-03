e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

‘It can be easily fixed’: Donald Trump on smugglers cutting through border wall

“We have a very powerful wall. But no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything, in all fairness,” Trump told reporters in Washington prior to his departure for New York.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US agents and officials have said that smuggling gangs used readily available commercial power tools to cut through the wall, creating gaps that people and drugs can be moved through.
US agents and officials have said that smuggling gangs used readily available commercial power tools to cut through the wall, creating gaps that people and drugs can be moved through. (Reuters photo)
         

US President Donald Trump on Saturday brushed off a report of smugglers cutting through his signature wall on the Mexican border, saying it can be “easily fixed.”

“We have a very powerful wall. But no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything, in all fairness,” Trump told reporters in Washington prior to his departure for New York.

“Cutting is one thing, but it’s easily fixed. One of the reasons we did it the way we did it, it’s very easily fixed. You put the chunk back in,” the US president said.

The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing unnamed US agents and officials, that smuggling gangs have used readily available commercial power tools to cut through the wall, creating gaps that people and drugs can be moved through.

A cordless reciprocating saw that sells for as little as $100 can slice through the wall in minutes, the Post reported.

Trump has made building a wall to stem the flow of migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico a key plank of his presidency, but Congress has refused to pay for its construction.

tags
top news
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
Best time to invest in India: PM Modi’s pitch in Bangkok
Best time to invest in India: PM Modi’s pitch in Bangkok
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News