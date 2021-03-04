Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report
Italy's energy demand fell last year at the fastest rate since World War Two as a sharp drop in road and air traffic during the pandemic undercut oil consumption, a study showed on Thursday.
Italian energy and technology research centre ENEA said energy demand in the country slumped 10% last year, driven by a 60% fall in oil consumption.
"The fall in energy demand is the highest since 1943-44, when Italy was in the middle of World War Two," ENEA analyst Francesco Gracceva said.
At the time of the financial crisis in 2009 energy consumption fell by "only" 5.7%, he added.
ENEA gave no forecasts for whether the decline in demand would continue this year.
Severe coronavirus restrictions to contain surging infection rates weighed on energy demand across Europe last year as travel slowed to a trickle and industry cut back production. Italy has been one of the worst hit countries in Europe, with 98,635 deaths from Covid-19.
As energy demand fell, carbon emissions in Italy dropped by 12% last year to levels 40% below those of 2005, ENEA said, adding imports of low-carbon technology, especially electric and hybrid cars, jumped 27%.
The sharp fall in oil demand pushed the share of fossil fuels in Italy's energy mix to their lowest level since 1961 while gas remained the main energy source.
Electricity demand fell 5.3% for the year while power prices fell 15% for companies and 10% for consumers, ENEA said.
Thanks to the fall in overall energy consumption, the share of renewable energy rose to 20%, "data that allows Italy to beat the EU target of 17% set for 2020," it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027
- With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
- Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July
- The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wider Image: The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron could still squeeze in a pension reform: Le Maire
- According to Le Maire, a pension reform to address the financial imbalances in the country’s system is still possible before voters head to the polls in April 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai military denies involvement in network removed by Facebook
- Marking the first time it had taken down Thai accounts alleged to be linked to the government, Facebook said on Wednesday it had removed a Thailand-based network that included 77 accounts, 72 pages and 18 groups on Facebook and 18 accounts on Instagram, citing "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore won’t allow new diesel cars and cabs from 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report says 17% of food wasted at consumer level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox