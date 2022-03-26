J K Rowling slams Putin for dragging her into ‘cancel culture’ rant against West
- Putin accused West of trying to cancel Russia’s rich musical and literary culture in the same way it had cancelled author JK Rowling over her views on transgender issues.
British author J K Rowling has pushed backed after Russian President Vladimir Putin dragged her in his critique of Western “cancel culture”.
“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” Rowling wrote on Twitter while sharing a link to an article about jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
On Friday, Putin accused West of trying to cancel Russia’s rich musical and literary culture in the same way it had cancelled Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, over her views on transgender issues, Rowling has been criticised for her alleged binary views on sex and gender, especially after a series of tweets in which she said people who menstruate are explicitly women.
She had received huge backlash on social media as her critics argued that transgenders, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. The author, however, stood her ground and said that biological sex is real and can not be erased.
“The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned," Putin said during a videoconference with cultural figures, comparing it to actions taken by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
The Russian President added that "not so long ago, the children's writer J.K. Rowling was also cancelled because she ... did not please the fans of so-called gender freedoms."
"Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture, our people," he said. "I am talking about the gradual discrimination against everything linked to Russia."
-
Huge fire in Saudi ahead of F1 race, Houthis claim attacks on oil facilities
The Houthis have twice targeted the North Jiddah plant with cruise missiles. One attack came in November 2020. The last came on Sunday as part of a wider barrage by the Houthis.
-
Moderna's warning on new Covid variants amid global surge: Top updates
The United Kingdom - where a rise in patients has been reported again - is giving a fourth dose to the vulnerable population
-
In China plane crash, 2nd black yet to be found, state media clarifies
Hundreds of workers are still carrying out combing operation at the crash site, which began Monday.
-
‘My wife isn’t': Rishi Sunak under fire for Infosys' Russia operation
UK MP Rishi Sunak said as an elected politician he can only talk about things that he is responsible for. He said he has nothing to comment on Infosys's operation in Russia as he has nothing to do with the company, where his wife is a stakeholder.
-
Amid critical leadership test for Imran Khan, preps for power show : 10 points
The coalition-partners of the ruling PTI, which has a slender majority, seems to be losing confidence in Imran Khan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics