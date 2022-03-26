Home / World News / J K Rowling slams Putin for dragging her into ‘cancel culture’ rant against West
world news

J K Rowling slams Putin for dragging her into ‘cancel culture’ rant against West

  • Putin accused West of trying to cancel Russia’s rich musical and literary culture in the same way it had cancelled author JK Rowling over her views on transgender issues.
JK Rowling has been criticised for her alleged binary views on sex and gender.
JK Rowling has been criticised for her alleged binary views on sex and gender.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

British author J K Rowling has pushed backed after Russian President Vladimir Putin dragged her in his critique of Western “cancel culture”.

“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” Rowling wrote on Twitter while sharing a link to an article about jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

On Friday, Putin accused West of trying to cancel Russia’s rich musical and literary culture in the same way it had cancelled Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, over her views on transgender issues, Rowling has been criticised for her alleged binary views on sex and gender, especially after a series of tweets in which she said people who menstruate are explicitly women.

She had received huge backlash on social media as her critics argued that transgenders, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. The author, however, stood her ground and said that biological sex is real and can not be erased.

“The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned," Putin said during a videoconference with cultural figures, comparing it to actions taken by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

The Russian President added that "not so long ago, the children's writer J.K. Rowling was also cancelled because she ... did not please the fans of so-called gender freedoms."

"Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture, our people," he said. "I am talking about the gradual discrimination against everything linked to Russia."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin jk rowling russia russia ukraine crisis + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out