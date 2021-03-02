Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny
Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators.
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.
His fall out of the top three comes "after China's regulators reined in Ant Group and Alibaba on anti-trust issues," the Hurun report said.
Ma's recent woes were triggered by an Oct. 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system, leading to the suspension of his Ant Group's $37 billion IPO just days before the fintech giant's public listing.
Regulators have since tightened anti-trust scrutiny on the country's tech sector, with Alibaba taking much of the heat; the market regulator launched an official anti-trust probe into Alibaba in December.
Chinese regulators also began to tighten their grip on the fintech sector and have asked Ant to fold some of its businesses into a financial holding company to be regulated like traditional financial firms.
Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, then disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged in January with a 50-second video appearance.
China's current richest man, Zhong, made his first appearance at the top spot largely thanks to the share price performances of Nongfu Spring and vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which he also controls.
Tencent's Ma saw his wealth swell 70% over the year to 480 billion yuan ($74.16 billion) while Pinduoduo's Huang's fortune grew 283% to 450 billion yuan, the list said. In comparison, the wealth of Ma and his family grew 22%, to 360 billion yuan.
Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, broke into the top five rankings among Chinese billionaires in Hurun's Global Rich List for the first time, with an estimated personal wealth of $54 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee
- Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing
- Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US poised to sanction Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Israel launches freedom bracelet that will track travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction
- The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syrian victims of 2013 chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
- France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Be strong': CDC chief concerned over spread of Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pashtun demand for greater Afghanistan could ignite nation's rivalry with Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox