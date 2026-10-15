Abu Dhabi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues. Jaishankar meets UAE foreign minister, discusses bilateral and global issues

He described the meeting held on Wednesday as "warm and productive".

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he and Zayed Al Nahyan "exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to review progress in bilateral ties.

India and the United Arab Emirates have expanded their cooperation across trade, investment, energy, defence and security in recent years.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement , which came into force in May 2022, has provided a framework for boosting bilateral trade and economic engagement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar participated in the 2nd edition of the Raisina Middle East event, where he joined Zayed Al-Nahyan, who is also the deputy prime minister, for a discussion on 'The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility'.

He also met his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Abu Dhabi and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including business, connectivity and culture.

Last month, Jaishankar met Zayed Al Nahyan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to review the progress in the trilateral cooperation across the agreed areas of mutual interest. They also discussed the situation in West Asia.

Earlier, Jaishankar visited the UAE in April and met Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the evolving regional situation and its implications.

The UAE is an important partner for India in the Gulf region, home to a large Indian expatriate community and a key source of energy supplies and investment.

According to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for approximately 35 per cent of the country's population. The number of resident Indian nationals in the UAE was estimated at 4.3 million in 2024.

Around 15 per cent of the Indian diaspora lives in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the rest is spread across the other six emirates, including Dubai.

Among Indian states, Kerala has the largest representation, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and other states also constitute significant sections of the Indian community.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.