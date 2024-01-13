close_game
News / World News / Japan, EU congratulate William Lai for election as Taiwan president

Japan, EU congratulate William Lai for election as Taiwan president

Reuters |
Jan 13, 2024 07:51 PM IST

Japan's foreign minister said, “We expect that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue.”

Japan offered congratulations for Lai Ching-te's election as president of Taiwan and the smooth implementation of the democratic election, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a statement on Saturday.

Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te, with Bi-khim Hsiao by his side, celebrates with supporters in New Taipei City, Taiwan.(AP)
"We expect that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, thereby contributing to the peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

"For Japan, Taiwan is an extremely crucial partner and an important friend, with which it shares fundamental values and enjoys close economic relations and people-to-people exchanges," it said, repeating Japan's regular lines about Taiwan.

The European Union "welcomed" Taiwan's presidential election Saturday and "congratulates all the voters who participated in this democratic exercise", a statement said, without mentioning president-elect Lai Ching-te.

"The EU remains concerned about growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo," said the statement by a spokesperson for EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell. "The European Union underlines that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are key to regional and global security and prosperity."

