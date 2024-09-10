Former government spokesman Katsunobu Kato declared his candidacy to become Japan’s next leader with a pledge to try and double individual incomes. Japan Leadership Race Field Grows to Eight With Kato Candidacy

Kato is the eighth lawmaker to enter the race to become president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party at an election on Sept. 27. The leader of the LDP is all but assured of becoming prime minister because of the party’s dominance in parliament.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kato, who has also served as health minister, said he would draw up a supplementary budget and aim to get it swiftly approved by parliament if he becomes prime minister.

Kato is viewed as an outsider in the LDP leadership race among political analysts. He isn’t among those that the public would most like to see as leader, recent surveys show.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised many by saying in August he wouldn’t run in the election, ending his term after nearly three years as premier.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders to replace Kishida.

Katsunobu Kato, 68

The seven-term lawmaker helped guide Japan through the Covid-19 pandemic, when the country fared better than most of its Group of Seven peers. Kato has not ruffled a lot of feathers in the ruling party, while playing key roles under the last three premiers. Before going into politics Kato was a Ministry of Finance official.

Shinjiro Koizumi, 43

The son of a former premier, Shinjiro Koizumi attracted attention in September 2023 for surfing off Fukushima to ease safety concerns following the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked nuclear plant. A former environment minister and proponent of renewable energy, Koizumi made headlines for becoming the first serving cabinet minister to take paternity leave. Koizumi is generally running first or second in polls asking voters who they would like to become prime minister. He declared his run on Sept. 6.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67

A former defense minister, Shigeru Ishiba ranks high in voter surveys of popularity. In his last four tries at the top job, he has struggled to garner enough support from his fellow lawmakers to win the leadership race. In recent weeks, Ishiba has expressed support for the Bank of Japan’s normalization of monetary policy. He announced his candidacy on Aug. 24.

Sanae Takaichi, 63

A former heavy metal drummer turned hard-line conservative, Takaichi has cited former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as an inspiration. Currently minister for economic security, Takauchi is among the leading contenders according to recent public opinion polls. She is a frequent visitor to Yasukuni Shrine, a site regarded by Japan’s neighbors as a symbol of past militarism. She announced her candidacy on Sept. 9.

Kono Taro, 61

A former foreign and defense minister with a combatative style, Kono lost to Kishida in the last leadership race due to a lack of backing from his parliamentary peers. Kono is in the middle of the pack in recent public opinion polls. Kono has softened his opposition to nuclear power in recent years. He asks that his name be written Japanese style, with his family name first. He declared on Aug. 26.

Toshimitsu Motegi, 68

A party heavyweight who recently said the BOJ should more clearly show its intention to normalize monetary policy, Motegi is currently in the LDP’s No. 2 position. A former foreign minister, he’s also a Harvard graduate and has a tough guy image within the party. He announced his run on Sept. 4.

Takayuki Kobayashi, 49

Kobayashi is considered part of the younger generation of potential leaders. He is a long shot to take over in 2024 but by running now he is letting LDP members and voters know he has his eyes set on eventually becoming premier. He declared his candidacy on Aug. 19.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63

Hayashi is from the dovish wing of the ruling party and a trusted lieutenant of Kishida. He ran unsuccessfully in the LDP leadership race in 2012 and is considered by many political analysts to be an outsider in this year’s election. Hayashi studied at Harvard University and spent most of the Kishida administration as foreign minister. He announced his run on Sept. 3.

Yoko Kamikawa, 71

Kamikawa is a Harvard graduate who ran her own consulting firm before entering politics. She is known for her efforts to promote women candidates, which is an uphill battle given that only about 12% of LDP lawmakers are female. Kamikawa has yet to declare.

Other names listed as possible candidates include lawmaker Seiko Noda, who previously came up short on her bid to become the country’s first female premier, and Ken Saito, the minister of economy, trade and industry.

With assistance from Isabel Reynolds, Yuki Hagiwara, Jon Herskovitz and Yui Hasebe.

