e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan may declare emergency, NZ to stick to Covid-19 curbs despite stability: 10 points

Japan may declare emergency, NZ to stick to Covid-19 curbs despite stability: 10 points

New Zealand has decided to stick to its tough curbs to combat the coronavirus, despite some early signs the spread of the illness has been stabilising.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman with a protective face mask walks into the shade of an underpass in Tokyo.
A woman with a protective face mask walks into the shade of an underpass in Tokyo. (AP)
         

Over 200 countries have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has infected more than 1 million people across the globe, killing over 60,000 worldwide.

The United States continues to bear the brunt of the contagion with nearly 3 lakh cases. Italy, France, Spain and Germany are the European nations that continue to struggle to contain the coronavirus crisis.

US President Donald Trump tweeted out saying that the country is dealing with an invisible enemy, but is tougher and smarter.

Here are key Covid-19 global updates.

1. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests in what Downing Street said was a “precautionary step” because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

2. Russia reports 954 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, after 658 the previous day.

3. The Japanese government may declare a state of emergency this week to contain the coronavirus outbreak, media reports said.

4. Singapore has put nearly 20,000 migrant workers under quarantine for two weeks after a growing number of coronavirus infections were detected in their dormitories.

5. South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for the first time in more than six weeks.

6. Medical staff in Japna’s Tokyo say a shortage of beds and a rise in cases linked to hospitals are pushing Tokyo’s medical system to the brink of collapse.

7. The New Zealand government has decided to stick to its tough curbs to combat the coronavirus, despite some early signs the spread of the illness has been stabilising.

8. UK Housing Secretary said the UK is heading into the most difficult few weeks of the outbreak.

9. Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged.

10. In India, the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 4,000 mark, more than 100 dead.

tags
top news
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news