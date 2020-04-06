Japan may declare emergency, NZ to stick to Covid-19 curbs despite stability: 10 points

world

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:37 IST

Over 200 countries have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has infected more than 1 million people across the globe, killing over 60,000 worldwide.

The United States continues to bear the brunt of the contagion with nearly 3 lakh cases. Italy, France, Spain and Germany are the European nations that continue to struggle to contain the coronavirus crisis.

US President Donald Trump tweeted out saying that the country is dealing with an invisible enemy, but is tougher and smarter.

Here are key Covid-19 global updates.

1. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests in what Downing Street said was a “precautionary step” because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

2. Russia reports 954 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, after 658 the previous day.

3. The Japanese government may declare a state of emergency this week to contain the coronavirus outbreak, media reports said.

4. Singapore has put nearly 20,000 migrant workers under quarantine for two weeks after a growing number of coronavirus infections were detected in their dormitories.

5. South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for the first time in more than six weeks.

6. Medical staff in Japna’s Tokyo say a shortage of beds and a rise in cases linked to hospitals are pushing Tokyo’s medical system to the brink of collapse.

7. The New Zealand government has decided to stick to its tough curbs to combat the coronavirus, despite some early signs the spread of the illness has been stabilising.

8. UK Housing Secretary said the UK is heading into the most difficult few weeks of the outbreak.

9. Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged.

10. In India, the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 4,000 mark, more than 100 dead.