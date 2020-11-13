e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan Nobel laureate Masatoshi Koshiba who found neutrinos dies at 94

Japan Nobel laureate Masatoshi Koshiba who found neutrinos dies at 94

Koshiba devised the construction of giant underground chambers to detect neutrinos, elusive particles that stream from the sun.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:11 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaaurav
Tokyo
Koshiba worked at the Kamiokande neutrino detector, a huge facility built in the mountains in central Japan
Koshiba worked at the Kamiokande neutrino detector, a huge facility built in the mountains in central Japan(AP)
         

Japanese astrophysicist Masatoshi Koshiba, a co-winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in physics for confirming the existence of elementary particles called neutrinos, has died. He was 94.

Koshiba, a distinguished professor at the University of Tokyo, died at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, the university announced Friday. It didn’t provide a cause of death.

Koshiba devised the construction of giant underground chambers to detect neutrinos, elusive particles that stream from the sun.

Neutrinos offer a unique view of the sun’s inner workings because they are produced in its heart by the same process that causes the sun to shine.

He shared the prize with two other scientists — the late Raymond Davis Jr. of the University of Pennsylvania, who also worked on neutrino detectors, and the late Italian-born scientist Riccardo Giacconi, who was cited for X-ray telescopes that provide sharper images of the universe.

Also Read | Nobel laureate Carol Greider’s inspiring journey to success with dyslexia

Koshiba worked at the Kamiokande neutrino detector, a huge facility built in the mountains in central Japan. He confirmed and extended Davis’ work, and also discovered neutrinos coming from distant supernova explosions, some of the brightest objects in the universe.

Koshiba’s contribution led to subsequent discoveries. His student, Takaaki Kajita, won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2015 for research at the Super-Kamiokande facility that found neutrinos have mass.

Koshiba was active in science education for young people, and established a basic science foundation using his Nobel Prize award to provide learning experiences for high school and college students.

A native of Toyohashi in central Japan, Koshiba graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1951 and studied in the United States before returning to Japan in 1958 to pursue his research.

tags
top news
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In