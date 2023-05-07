Japan PM says his 'heart aches' over South Korea's colonial-era suffering
Fumio Kishida hailed fresh efforts to mend Tokyo's long-strained ties with Seoul at a landmark summit.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that his "heart aches" over South Korea's colonial-era suffering, as he hailed fresh efforts to mend Tokyo's long-strained ties with Seoul at a landmark summit.
"My heart aches as many people went through a very difficult and sad experience in the harsh environment at that time," Kishisa said, speaking after a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
