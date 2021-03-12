Japan to tighten border control against coronavirus variants
Transportation minister Kazuyoshi Akaba says Japan will tighten border controls and limit the number of entrants to up to 2,000 per day to guard against the more contagious variants of the coronavirus.
Japan has confirmed 345 cases of the more contagious new variants, mostly the kind first found in Britain, the health ministry said.
The health authorities have found the cases of the new variants to have quadrupled over the past month. They said the cases have been found in about half of Japan’s 47 prefectures but need to be closely watched and precautions should be increased.
Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures are under a non-binding state of emergency since Jan. 7. The measure, which was to end on March 7 in those areas, has been extended for two weeks as the infections have not slowed enough.
Japan had about 444,300 cases and 8,451 deaths as of Thursday, the health ministry said.
The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he's sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Explained: Mexico's landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
#IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
"Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
