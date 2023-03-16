Japan's return to militarisation path 'dangerous': China defence ministry

Japan has played up so-called "external threats" in recent years and greatly boosted its defence budget, and this tendency to return to the path of militarisation is "very dangerous", China's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Read more: Facing ‘perfect storm’, says Bilawal Bhutto: 'Pak political parties can't even…'

Japan should be cautious in its words and deeds in matters of military security, and stop doing things that harm regional peace and stability, Tan Kefei, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said at a media briefing.

Japan, which renounced war in 1947, last year unveiled a five-year $315 billion military expansion to deter Beijing from using force in the East China Sea amid growing concern Russia's attack on Ukraine could embolden China to invade Taiwan.