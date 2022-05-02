'Jewish blood': Russia's Lavrov likens Zelenskyy to Hitler, Israel hits back
- Speaking to an Italian channel in an interview released on Sunday, Lavrov said that Zelenskyy "puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish", reported news agency AFP.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German dictator Adolf Hitler amid the ongoing war, which in turn invited criticism from Israel – a nation that so far had sought to keep a delicate balance between the two warring sides.
Speaking to an Italian channel in an interview released on Sunday, Lavrov said that Zelenskyy "puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish", reported news agency AFP.
An AFP report, citing a transcript posted on the Russian foreign ministry website, quoted Lavrov as saying, “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.” Calling it “grave remarks”, Israel said it was "an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error".
Also read | Russia says want to 'prevent nuclear war', then an ultrasonic weapons warning
"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust," Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid said. "The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism." Israel's foreign ministry "has summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting", a statement by the foreign ministry read.
Also read | May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations: Russian minister Sergei Lavrov
Moscow previously said it wanted to "de-militarise" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Ukraine's response
In a tweet, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Lavrov's comments illustrated "deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites". "His heinous remarks are offensive to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people," he added.
"More broadly, they demonstrate that today's Russia is full of hatred towards other nations."
Towards the end of March, in a speech to the Israeli parliament, Zelenskyy had called on Israel to "make a choice" by supporting Ukraine against Russia and asked the Jewish state to provide it with weapons.
(With inputs from AFP)
-
Shanghai nursing home resident wrongly sent to morgue while still alive
The municipal government confirmed the incident and said it has launched an investigation, local media reported. While the nursing home apologised, the error has triggered widespread anger and condemnation among Chinese people, according to discussions on social media. Four people were subsequently dismissed from their positions, and the director of the district civil affairs bureau is being further investigated, while city authorities revoked the license of a doctor surnamed Tian and opened a public security case against the individual.
-
Pak govt may quash Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases: Report
Pakistan's new government is considering quashing or suspending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases to offer him a chance to plead afresh before a court of law, according to a media report on Monday. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the provisions might be used to provide relief to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and others. He was later convicted separately in two corruption cases in 2018.
-
Indian professionals in China ask EAM Jaishanker to help them reunite with their families
A group of Beijing-based Indian professionals have petitioned the Indian government to help them reunite with their families, including children who have not been able to return after leaving China because of the spread of Covid since early 2020. In the letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian group described what they and their families are going through both psychologically as well as in aspects like finance.
-
PM Modi hails ties with Canada at unveiling of Sardar Patel statue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the first in North America - in Canada as “a marker for relations between the two countries”. The bronze statue was unveiled at a programme at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Center in the town of Markham in the Greater Toronto Area with messages from the Prime Ministers of India and Canada.
-
Trevor Noah roast with a message: 'Stood here tonight, made fun of president'
African-American TV host Trevor Noah took the bar a little higher with his funny-yet-inspiring speech at The White House press corps' annual gala on Saturday. The 38-year-old is the first African to host and roast at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which was sidelined due to the pandemic over the last two years. “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics