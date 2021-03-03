IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden brings no relief to tensions between US, China
Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China.(REUTERS)
Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden brings no relief to tensions between US, China

Although the Biden administration has halted the ferocious rhetorical attacks, it has yet to back down on any of Trump's actions against Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST

worlPresident Joe Biden took office promising to move quickly to restore and repair America's relations with the rest of the world, but one major nation has yet to see any US effort to improve ties: China.

From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, Biden has sought to cool tensions that rose during President Donald Trump's four years in office. Yet, there have been no overtures to China.

Although the Biden administration has halted the ferocious rhetorical attacks and near daily announcements of new sanctions on China that had become commonplace under Trump, it has yet to back down on any of Trump's actions against Beijing.

This persistent state of low-intensity hostility has profound implications. China and the United States are the world's two largest economies and the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Their power struggle complicates global efforts to deal with climate change and recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China, particularly during the pandemic that originated there. There's also little appetite from lawmakers in either party to ease pressure on China.

Thus in their first month in office, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have reaffirmed many of the Trump administration's most significant steps targeting China, including a determination that its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in western Xinjiang region constitutes a “genocide” and a flat-out rejection of nearly all of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Nor has the new administration signaled any let-up in Trump's tariffs, restrictions on Chinese diplomats, journalists and academics in the US or criticism of Chinese policies toward Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

It's also critical of Beijing's attempts to further its increasing global influence through telecommunications technology, social media and educational and cultural exchanges.

Biden's nominee to head the CIA, William Burns, was explicit about his concerns over many of these issues at his confirmation hearing Wednesday. And, the newly confirmed US.ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a point of highlighting her unease with the state of affairs and pledged to combat Chinese attempts to exert undue pressure on other countries at the UN.

The backdrop is clear: The United States is convinced that it and China are engaged in a duel for global dominance. And neither is prepared to back down.

China has sounded at times hopeful that Biden will reverse what foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said were Trump administration actions that “caused immeasurable damage to the relationship between the two countries.”

Those remarks followed a speech in which China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, demanded that Biden's administration lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts and cease what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Wang urged the US to “stop smearing” the reputation of China's ruling Communist Party. “We hope that the US policy makers will keep pace with the times, see clearly the trend of the world, abandon biases, give up unwarranted suspicions and move to bring the China policy back to reason to ensure a healthy, steady development of China-US relations,” he said.

But the anti-China rhetoric hasn't eased. Top Biden administration officials have vowed to use American power to contain what many Democrats and Republicans see as growing Chinese threats to US interests and values in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

They have all repeatedly referred to China as a strategic rival or foe, not a partner or potential friend, and have also evinced their belief that America must “outcompete” China.

“Outcompeting China will be key to our national security in the decades ahead,” Burns said at his confirmation hearing. “China is a formidable authoritarian adversary, methodically strengthening its capabilities to steal intellectual property, repress its own people, bully its neighbors, expand its global reach, and build influence in American society.”

“It is hard for me to see a more significant threat or challenge for the United States as far out as I can see into the 21st century than that one. It is the biggest geopolitical test that we face,” he said.

At least some Asia hands in the United States see Biden as moving slowly toward potential reengagement with China in part because he wants to shore up his domestic position and make clear the US is not a victim of Chinese predation.

“They are restraining themselves from the normal syndrome of a new administration running into problem-solving with China,” said Danny Russel, who was assistant secretary of state for Asia during the Obama administration and is now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Russel said Biden is "sending out messages that have the effect of showing he's not soft on China, that he's not a patsy for China, that he isn't so desperate for a breakthrough on climate change that he's going to trade away our national security interests.”

Chinese academics see little difference in Biden's approach.

“Continuity takes precedent over adjustment and change,” said Zhu Feng, professor of international relations at elite Nanjing University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us china relations joe biden
Close
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.(REUTERS)
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.(REUTERS)
world news

Fly me to the Moon: Japan billionaire Yusaku Maezawa offers space seats

AFP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Yusaku Maezawa, an online fashion tycoon, was announced in 2018 as the first man to book a spot aboard the lunar spaceship being developed by SpaceX.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burns said other "familiar" persistent threats facing the United States include those presented by Russia, North Korea and Iran. He also said climate change, global health issues and cyber threats pose serious risks.(REUTERS)
Burns said other "familiar" persistent threats facing the United States include those presented by Russia, North Korea and Iran. He also said climate change, global health issues and cyber threats pose serious risks.(REUTERS)
world news

New CIA director, William Burns recommends shutting down Confucius Institutes

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:00 PM IST
At a confirmation hearing last month, Burns said he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as a key to US national security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister Hunt, however, said the country's vaccination schedule was on track to finish by the end of October with more doses expected to arrive in the country without delay and local production of the vaccine to begin within weeks.(AFP)
Minister Hunt, however, said the country's vaccination schedule was on track to finish by the end of October with more doses expected to arrive in the country without delay and local production of the vaccine to begin within weeks.(AFP)
world news

Australian defence forces called in for planning, logistics support for Covid-19

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Australia began mass inoculation for its 25 million population on Feb 22 with frontline health staff and senior citizens getting the first shots, but missed its dosage target for the first week by nearly half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China.(REUTERS)
Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden brings no relief to tensions between US, China

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Although the Biden administration has halted the ferocious rhetorical attacks, it has yet to back down on any of Trump's actions against Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Neera Tanden at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)
A file photo of Neera Tanden at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)
world news

Biden administration withdraws Neera Tanden’s nomination to cabinet position

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The White House on Tuesday pulled the Indian-American’s nomination to a cabinet position to head the office of management and budget (OMB) after facing opposition from Republicans and a Democrat for her controversial tweets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stand as supporters of pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik(REUTERS)
Police officers stand as supporters of pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik(REUTERS)
world news

Hong Kong makes 100th arrest under China's security law

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:18 AM IST
As of Tuesday, 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of activities harming national security, police said in a separate statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government should lock in the positive changes with a law requiring almost all jobs to allow flexible working.(Unsplash)
The government should lock in the positive changes with a law requiring almost all jobs to allow flexible working.(Unsplash)
world news

US body announces USD 50 million loan to promote gender equity in businesses

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Female entrepreneurs face a financing gap of hundreds of millions of dollars, while women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face a gap in the tens of billions of dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of Covid-19, with just under 29,000 cases recorded in a population of 25 million and few virus restrictions now in place.(via REUTERS)
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of Covid-19, with just under 29,000 cases recorded in a population of 25 million and few virus restrictions now in place.(via REUTERS)
world news

Australia extends Covid-19 pandemic border closure by three months

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Australia closed its international border early in the pandemic, shutting out most non-citizens except in special circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.(AFP)
An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.(AFP)
world news

US health experts halted trials of plasma transfusions for Covid-19 patients

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:04 AM IST
An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Unfortunately, consular staff have confirmed the death of 10 Mexicans so far," Roberto Velasco, the foreign ministry's director for North America, said in a tweet in Spanish.(Representational image)
"Unfortunately, consular staff have confirmed the death of 10 Mexicans so far," Roberto Velasco, the foreign ministry's director for North America, said in a tweet in Spanish.(Representational image)
world news

13 die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near US-Mexico border

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Holtville, Calif.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Handmade wooden crosses stretched in a line across a patch of dry grass and dirt next to the highway, and a seat covered in what appeared to be blood lay near the SUV, as the desolate highway remained closed Tuesday afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A slow roll-out of vaccines Brazil was late to kick off its immunization campaign, and had only 6 million doses at hand when it did and a variant that researchers say appears more contagious has added to concern.(REUTERS)
A slow roll-out of vaccines Brazil was late to kick off its immunization campaign, and had only 6 million doses at hand when it did and a variant that researchers say appears more contagious has added to concern.(REUTERS)
world news

Hospital beds in Brazil fill up fast as country hits record Covid deaths

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The Health Ministry reported 1,641 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours. Brazil is among the hardest-hit countries globally, with 10,646,926 confirmed cases and 257,361 deaths from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones(REUTERS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones(REUTERS)
world news

US House reissues subpoena for Trump's financial accounts, Miller unresponsive

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:32 AM IST
In a court filing on Tuesday, House lawyers told a judge that the House Oversight Committee reissued a subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, on Feb. 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A year into the outbreak, politicians and ordinary Americans alike have grown tired of rules meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over a half-million people in the United States. Some places are lifting infection control measures; in other places, people are ignoring them.(AFP)
A year into the outbreak, politicians and ordinary Americans alike have grown tired of rules meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over a half-million people in the United States. Some places are lifting infection control measures; in other places, people are ignoring them.(AFP)
world news

Texas and other state governors ease Covid-19 rules despite warnings

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The state will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters File Photo)
world news

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK newspaper

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, London
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The 39-year-old wife of Britain’s Prince Harry thanked her husband for his support through the process, after a London High Court ruling in her favour involving articles in February 2019 that published extracts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden administration's report sent to US Congress detailed the negotiations that took place between the two countries on an interim trade agreement over 2019-2020, calling it a “package of meaningful market access outcomes”, but offered no clues to how the new administration sees them and how it would like to proceed.(Bloomberg)
Biden administration's report sent to US Congress detailed the negotiations that took place between the two countries on an interim trade agreement over 2019-2020, calling it a “package of meaningful market access outcomes”, but offered no clues to how the new administration sees them and how it would like to proceed.(Bloomberg)
world news

Make in India key to challenges in trade ties, says US

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:00 AM IST
India has blamed American trade negotiators for the failure to reach an agreement, by constantly changing, and upping, their demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP