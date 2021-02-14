Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’
President Joe Biden called on Congress to move forward on gun-reform legislation, including a ban on assault weapons, in a bid to help prevent another mass shooting in the US.
“I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now.”
Biden’s statement marked the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which a gunman killed 14 students and three educators.
The Parkland families “have showed us how we can turn our grief into purpose -- to march, organize, and build a strong, inclusive, and durable movement for change,” Biden said. “We can do better. And we will.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO’s Wuhan probe found signs of much wider Covid-19 outbreak in 2019: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK hits target: Giving at least 1 vaccine shot to 15 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada killed in Pakistan ‘months ago’: Reports
- If the reports of Akhundzada’s death are accurate, he will be the third Taliban chief after Mullah Omar and Mullah Akhtar Mansour to have died in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian Opposition holds Valentine’s Day Flashmob protest for Alexei Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expressing our ‘Amistad’: Jaishankar as India delivers vaccines to Mexico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Trump’s acquittal, a historic rebuke by his own party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aide Cedric Richmond feels heat from all sides on White House equality vow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola deaths rise to four in Guinea as disease flares again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists: UN representative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a second day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox