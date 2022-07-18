Joe Biden ends West Asia tour without major breakthroughs
Jeddah: S President Joe Biden sought to use his first West Asia tour in office to reassert Washington’s influence but emerged without a single diplomatic breakthrough.
On issues ranging from energy prices to human rights and Israel’s role in the region, Biden could point only to small - if any - gains after four whirlwind days of meetings and speeches.
Driving the point home, as Air Force One flew back to Washington on Saturday evening, Biden’s Saudi hosts downplayed one of the trip’s few concrete announcements: their lifting of airspace restrictions on flights to and from Israel, which Biden himself had earlier hailed as “a big deal”.
There’s little question the moves announced during Biden’s trip were “modest”, as Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute in Washington put it, though he added that some represent “positive signs of perhaps something bigger to come”.
The roughest pushback Biden got so far over the trip stems from his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who US intelligence agencies concluded “approved” the operation that led to dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.
“The greeting between President Biden and MBS is painful as a visual representation of our inability to achieve accountability,” said Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, referring to Friday’s fist bump between Biden and Prince Mohammed.
Saudi Arabia was always going to be the most fraught piece of the itinerary, but Biden came under intense pressure to court Riyadh after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy costs soaring. US has been eager for the kingdom, the world’s biggest crude exporter, to help bring down rising petrol prices.
After his bilateral meetings with Saudi leaders on Friday, Biden said he was “doing all I can” to increase the oil supply but added that concrete results would not be seen “for another couple weeks” - and it was unclear what those might be.
The following day, at a summit of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, oil “wasn’t really a subject”, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a press conference.
MBS’s pledge to boost production capacity to 13 million barrels per day was actually first announced in May, and is not meant to become reality until 2027.
During Biden’s earlier stop in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, there was no progress at all when it came to long-moribund peace negotiations, leaving Biden to focus instead on economic measures, including 4G internet for Palestinians
Biden and Yair Lapid, Israel’s PM, signed a new security pact which commits the US to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. But the pact did not mask differences in approach between the two. Lapid explicitly said the use of force needed to be an option as diplomacy and talk are inadequate, whereas Biden had reaffirmed he still wanted to give diplomacy a chance, calling force a “last resort”.
China floods leave at least 12 dead, thousands evacuated
In the southwestern province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported. Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said. Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Zelensky sacks two top Ukraine officials as EU mulls Russia sanctions
Ukraine faced new turmoil Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing he sacked his top two law enforcement officials, in the government's most serious shakeup since Russia launched its deadly invasion in February. The domestic crisis came as the European Union prepared to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday, and as Kyiv accused Moscow of launching fresh strikes on multiple residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Italian parties brace for snap polls
Rome: Italy's political parties are readying for possible snap elections, even as some of them redouble efforts to convince Prime Minister Mario Draghi to rethink his determination to resign. Elections could be held on Sept. 25, according to Democrat Leader Enrico Letta, who is among those trying to salvage Draghi's government. Early elections would also hamper deliberations over Italy's 2023 budget, a process that usually dominates parliamentary proceedings during the autumn.
On 100th day, protesters still see long road ahead in Sri Lanka
Colombo: Sri Lanka's protest movement reached its 100th day Sunday, having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country's economic crisis continues. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency. The campaign to oust Rajapaksa, organised mainly through posts on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, drew people from across Sri Lanka's often unbridgeable ethnic divides.
Pak PM's son declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case
A Pakistani court on Friday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's younger son Suleman Shehbaz and another person proclaimed offenders in a money laundering case. The Lahore Special Court (Central-I) declared Suleman and Tahir Naqvi proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear despite being summoned, the Dawn newspaper reported. The Federal Investigation Agency had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act.
