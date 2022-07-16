Joe Biden fist bumps MBS, seeks to reset Saudi ties
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: US President Joe Biden gave a fist bump to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state television showed on Friday, during a trip to Saudi Arabia that is being watched for body language and rhetoric as Washington seeks to reset relations. White House officials had worked hard on the optics of the meeting between Biden and the crown prince, known as MBS, who Biden has criticised for his role in the killing of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi.
In the end, it was a fist bump in front of the king’s royal palace in Jeddah that is likely to be the defining image of the visit by the US president, who once promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state.
The meeting between the two leaders appeared designed to sidestep any strains to the relationship. At the beginning, members of the US media were brought in - but not allowed to use live transmission equipment, or boom mics that would have allowed reporters to hear what the leaders were saying.
Microphones stationed on the large table where the American and Saudi delegations sat were turned down, so that the opening greetings from both the president and crown prince were impossible to hear.
The two leaders also didn’t answer when reporters shouted questions about whether the Saudis owed an apology to Khashoggi’s family, or if Biden still considered the kingdom a “pariah” as he said on the campaign trail.
On arrival in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Biden was greeted by Prince Khalid al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca province and not by the crown prince, the kindgom’s de facto rule, or the elderly king.
Typically, the White House releases names ahead of landing of foreign officials who will welcome the president, but this time details only came out after Biden left the airport.
When then US President Donald Trump, who enjoyed close ties with MBS, visited Saudi Arabia in 2017 he was greeted by King Salman, who has made few public appearances recently.
The Mecca governor met France’s president when he visited Jeddah last year.
‘Ground is not ripe’ for peace, says US president
During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace.
Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago.
The stalemate has left millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule. Biden said they “deserve a state of their own that’s independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security”.
“Even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on bringing the Palestinians and the Israelis, both sides, closer together,” Biden said during a joint appearance with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Biden offered more than $300mn for the Palestinians on Friday, including $201 million for a United Nations agency that helps refugees and a proposed $100 million for hospitals.
-
More cunning than the 'old fox': Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe
A lifetime's ambition was fulfilled Friday when Sri Lanka's six-times prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was finally sworn in as president. A few families have long dominated politics in the Indian Ocean island nation, and Wickremesinghe is the nephew of one its longest-serving leaders, Junius Jayewardene, who was in power for 12 years until stepping down in 1989. It was Jayewardene who brought him into politics by making him a deputy foreign affairs minister in 1977.
-
Boris Johnson to allies: 'Back anyone, but Rishi Sunak for Britain PM'
As the race to become Britain's next prime minister gained pace, caretaker premier Boris Johnson has reportedly told his allies to back "anyone but Rishi Sunak", according to a media report on Friday. According to the report, caretaker Prime Minister Johnson and his camp are running an “anyone but Rishi” hidden campaign after feeling betrayed over the former Chancellor's resignation which precipitated his exit from 10 Downing Street.
-
Acting Sri Lanka president's two decisions after assuming post
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe- who assumed charge as the acting president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned - has taken two decisions as protests across the island nation continued over the country's worst economic crisis that has left people without essentials such as fuel, electricity and medicines. Wickremesinghe also abolished the presidential flag. The protests have been raging for months as the shortage of essential supplies continued.
-
After Rajapaksa, who are the main contenders for presidential race in Sri Lanka
The race to select Sri Lanka's next president has begun as Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after fleeing to Singapore. The South Asian island nation is going through the worst economic and political crisis since its independence in 1948. Food, fuel and medicines are in short supply as inflation is seen touching 70%. The new president could hold office for the remaining two years of Rajapaksa's term before a fresh election in 2024.
-
Iranian shipping firms eye regular service to Indian ports
Iranian shipping companies plan to put in place a regular service between Bandar Abbas port and two ports in India to handle cargo expected to be shipped from Russia, even as authorities in Tehran have taken steps to include Chabahar port in the International North-South Transport Corridor, people familiar with the matter said. The people said this arrangement will negate the need for consultations within the INSTC Coordination Council on this issue.
