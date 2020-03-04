e-paper
After securing early wins, Joe Biden having ‘good night’, he sees getting ‘even better’

Joe Biden built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with seven projected wins against three for Sanders.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, US
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
         

Joe Biden hailed Super Tuesday as a “good night” that was getting “even better” as he secured early wins over Bernie Sanders in the race to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

“It’s a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” he told cheering fans in Los Angeles.

The former vice president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with seven projected wins against three for Sanders.

