IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden starts big infrastructure bet with US far behind China
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivering remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, US on March 19, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivering remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, US on March 19, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden starts big infrastructure bet with US far behind China

While US officials have been promising an approaching “infrastructure week” since the early days of the Trump administration, China has been plowing ahead for years.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:08 AM IST

President Joe Biden is betting that a multitrillion-dollar economic plan centered around infrastructure spending will do more than bolster an American economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic: It will ensure his country’s competitiveness against China for decades to come.

“If we don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch,” Biden told lawmakers in a pitch for his proposal shortly after his call last month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We just have to step up.”

Biden’s advisers will present him this week with a detailed proposal for a plan whose cost could touch $3 trillion, according to three people familiar with the deliberations. Infrastructure and climate change have long been described as key efforts in the pending program, and the new details show the administration is eyeing some $400 billion in so-called green spending, according to one of the people.

Even if he gets all he asks for, catching up to China on infrastructure won’t be easy.

While US officials have been promising an approaching “infrastructure week” since the early days of the Trump administration, China has been plowing ahead for years. In February, Xi’s government set out a 15-year plan for the country’s transportation network. It pledges to extend China’s rail network from 146,300 kilometers (91,000 miles) in 2020 to about 200,000 kilometers by 2035 -- enough to circle the equator more than five times.

The plan also calls for adding 162 new civilian airports, after Beijing’s new $11 billion international airport opened last year.

In contrast, the US has built just one major airport -- Denver international -- since the mid-1990s. And on rail, even a bipartisan effort to build the long-sought “Gateway” rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey -- part of the busiest rail line in the US -- has foundered in recent years.

China’s infrastructure efforts aren’t limited to China. Since Xi introducing the so-called Belt and Road initiative in 2013, the World Bank estimated China has built or pledged to construct $575 billion in energy plants, railways, roads, ports and other projects across the globe from Sri Lanka to Greece. Morgan Stanley in 2018 said total spending on the effort could reach $1.3 trillion by 2027.

Biden is hoping to begin leveling the playing field. If he can win support for his plan in a deeply divided Congress, there’s certainly no shortage of projects to work on.

The U.S. got an early start on all its infrastructure, but much of it is now aging or decrepit. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers 2021 Infrastructure Report Card, 43% of U.S. public roadways are in poor or mediocre condition, and 42% of the nation’s 617,000 bridges are at least 50 years old. About 7.5% of them are considered structurally deficient.

“The United States is entering what could be a decades-long competition in which economic and technological power will matter just as much, if not more, than military might,” Jonathan Hillman, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote last month. “Starting this race with decaying infrastructure is like lining up for a marathon with a broken ankle.”

The engineering report doesn’t go into another challenge that may have a defining imprint on competitiveness between the U.S. and China: technology infrastructure.

The US is still mired in domestic political debates about how to get broadband technology rolled out across the nation. More than a third of Americans in rural areas still lack high-speed access, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Money to help close that gap is expected to be part of any new U.S. proposal.

Rail Failures

Despite Biden’s impulse to push for big spending, the track record of recent presidents suggest he’s likely to fall short.

Donald Trump, a real estate developer who was touted as a potential “builder president” upon his arrival in Washington, proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan -- funded mostly by private investment -- that never won approval.

President Barack Obama vowed to bet big on high-speed rail as a tool to help the U.S. emerge from the 2008 financial crisis. He spoke frequently in his first term about developing a rail network that could grow to rival the interstate highway system and included $8 billion in his 2009 economic stimulus package for high-speed rail lines. But Republican governors in states like Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida rejected the money, and a decade later a line in California that most of the rejected money was funneled to is still only in its early stages.

“Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected,” Obama said in 2011 when reflecting on his struggles to harness infrastructure projects to jump-start the economy.

China’s Example

Meanwhile, China has had access to cheaper labor, engineering prowess and experience in massive infrastructure projects, both at home and abroad. It also had the benefit of building much of its infrastructure from scratch over the past few decades as its economy boomed, with little fiscal scrutiny and fewer protections for workers, the environment or property rights.

The government has long relied on big infrastructure spending to boost the domestic economy and, more recently, to generate international support through investing or providing aid overseas.

Read more: China Bets $600 Billion on Infrastructure to Revive Growth

That spending helped insulate China’s economy from the effects of the 2008 global financial crisis, and again limited the decline in growth after the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. However, the reliance on building roads, railways and airports to support growth also cause a spike in debt, with some of that money funneled into unnecessary infrastructure and uneconomic boondoggle developments.

The World Bank estimated in 2019 that only one-sixth of China’s high-speed rail lines made enough money to cover their operating costs and service the construction debts. That problem is likely to increase with the plan to build even more, as the newer lines will be mostly in poorer and less densely-populated parts of the country where there’s less demand.

Xi also faces a set of financial and demographic challenges that his government will struggle to address as the population ages and the country’s previous “one child” policy means there aren’t as many workers to replace retirees.

“In the coming years, the country will be traveling a demographic downslope with an increasingly heavy debt burden and tough prospects for improving the productivity of its workers,” said Ryan Hass, a former China director on the US National Security Council and author of “Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence.”

That may help give Biden an opening to fend off Beijing’s bid to dominate the 21st century.

“If the United States makes progress in fixing some of its own problems, including its infrastructure deficit, it will remain highly competitive against any challenger, including China,” Hass said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
world news

Police officer among several dead in shooting at Colorado grocery store: Cops

By hindustantimes.com | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Several people including a police officer were killed Monday by a gunman at a US grocery store in the western state of Colorado, police said, without specifying the assailant's possible motive. A suspect is injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store in Boulder, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the state capital Denver.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Dorsey has sold his first tweet for more than $2.9 million. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Dorsey has sold his first tweet for more than $2.9 million. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sells NFT of first tweet for $2.9 million

AP, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The 15-year-old tweet was sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT — a digital certificate of authenticity that confirms an item is real and one of a kind by recording the details on a blockchain digital ledger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a protective mask during a visit to BAE Systems facility at Warton Aerodrome near Preston, Britain. (Reuters File Photo )
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a protective mask during a visit to BAE Systems facility at Warton Aerodrome near Preston, Britain. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

On Covid-19 lockdown anniversary, Boris Johnson hails Britain's 'great spirit'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:22 AM IST
On March 23 last year, Johnson ordered the first lockdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Xi reiterated that China is willing to work with North Korea and other related parties to preserve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (AP File Photo )
Xi reiterated that China is willing to work with North Korea and other related parties to preserve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (AP File Photo )
world news

'Willing to work hand in hand': China boosts N Korea, Russia ties after US Talks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:18 AM IST
In Seoul last week before meeting Chinese officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden’s approach toward North Korea was still under review and stressed China’s “clear self-interest” in getting its neighbor and Cold War ally back to the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivering remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, US on March 19, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivering remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, US on March 19, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden starts big infrastructure bet with US far behind China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:08 AM IST
While US officials have been promising an approaching “infrastructure week” since the early days of the Trump administration, China has been plowing ahead for years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's defence ministry said it asked Russia to secure an immediate halt to the attacks.(REUTERS file photo)
Turkey's defence ministry said it asked Russia to secure an immediate halt to the attacks.(REUTERS file photo)
world news

Airstrikes on northwest Syria near Turkey border area worrying, says UN official

AP, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:06 AM IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the recent wave of attacks in northwest Syria, which have killed and injured dozens of civilians, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bat roost is pictured at Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, February 18, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
A bat roost is pictured at Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, February 18, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
world news

These 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic by catching bats

Reuters, Las Banos, Philippines
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:49 AM IST
The Japanese-funded model will be developed over the next three years by the University of the Philippines Los Banos, which hopes the bats will help in predicting the dynamics of a coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: River Indus flows through Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 14, 2020. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: River Indus flows through Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 14, 2020. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan delegation on Indus water in India to hold talks

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:24 AM IST
The delegation led by Pakistan’s Indus water commissioner Mehr Ali Shah will hold talks with the Indian team led by Indus water commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena in New Delhi during March 23-24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof.(File Photo)
Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof.(File Photo)
world news

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

PTI, Boulder
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:35 AM IST
Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (AP)
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (AP)
world news

Inside border facility in Texas, migrants crowd together, new photos show

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The photos were released on Monday and were provided to Reuters by Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whose office said they were taken over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss "the ongoing attacks and threats against the community," during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss "the ongoing attacks and threats against the community," during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Report that Joe Biden may spend $3 trillion is premature: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The Times reported that Biden advisers are preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (AP)
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (AP)
world news

Immigrant kids sleeping under foil blanket highlight Biden's border secrecy

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in US custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US, Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
"We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang," the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold banners to support Uyghurs minorities in Nantes, western France, on March 19.(AFP Photo)
Protesters hold banners to support Uyghurs minorities in Nantes, western France, on March 19.(AFP Photo)
world news

China retaliates after EU sanctions 4 officials over abuses against Uyghurs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The reaction came immediately after the EU sanctioned four Chinese nationals and one entity as part of a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the tally posted on March 21, the agency had administered 124,481,412 doses of the vaccines.(AFP)
According to the tally posted on March 21, the agency had administered 124,481,412 doses of the vaccines.(AFP)
world news

US administers 126.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST
A total of 7,671,197 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP