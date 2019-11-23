John Bolton back, ready to ‘speak up again’

world

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:16 IST

John Bolton, former US National Security Adviser, is back and is threatening to tell a “backstory” and “speak up again”.

Known for outspokenness, Bolton will be closely watched given the circumstances of his departure from the White House in September amid growing differences with President Donald Trump on many key national security issues such as Iran, North Korea and Syria.

He fired the first salvo on Friday. “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months, he said in the first of a series of tweets. “For the backstory, stay tuned ….”

He did not wait too long. And said in a following tweets that the White House had “refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?”

On Saturday, he was a little more expansive. “Let’s get back to discussing critical national-security issues confronting America. The threats are grave and growing. The presidency and control of the House and the Senate will all be decided in less than one year. It’s time to speak up again.”