John Bolton back, ready to ‘speak up again’

Bolton will be closely watched given the circumstances of his departure from the White House in September amid growing differences with Trump on many key national security issues such as Iran, North Korea and Syria.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
John Bolton
John Bolton(AP file photo)
         

John Bolton, former US National Security Adviser, is back and is threatening to tell a “backstory” and “speak up again”.

Known for outspokenness, Bolton will be closely watched given the circumstances of his departure from the White House in September amid growing differences with President Donald Trump on many key national security issues such as Iran, North Korea and Syria.

He fired the first salvo on Friday. “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months, he said in the first of a series of tweets. “For the backstory, stay tuned ….”

He did not wait too long. And said in a following tweets that the White House had “refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?”

On Saturday, he was a little more expansive. “Let’s get back to discussing critical national-security issues confronting America. The threats are grave and growing. The presidency and control of the House and the Senate will all be decided in less than one year. It’s time to speak up again.”

Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari's decision
'Modi hai toh mumkin hai', Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
'He's a frustrated cricketer': Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
