Justin Trudeau condemns Hamas 'brutal terror attacks’ on Israel, but Canada sees celebrations: WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been facing heat from India for not taking adequate action against pro-Khalistan elements over the years, has strongly condemned the “terrorist attacks” by Gaza-based Hamas against Israel. However, videos surfaced online purportedly show some youths on the streets of Mississauga, Ontario, celebrating the Hamas terror attack in Israel waving Palestinian flags. Videos surfaced online purportedly show some youths on the streets of Mississauga, Ontario, celebrating the Hamas terror attacks on Israel waving Palestinian flags.(Rebel News Canada)

More than 700 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed in the attacks which erupted outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. About 400 Palestinians have died in fighting and retaliatory attacks, as the Israeli military regained control over most areas breached by militants.

A video, shared by news aggregator Visegrad 24 and released by Rebel News Canada, showed people on trucks and cars shouting slogans and carrying the Palestine flag. Follow Live Updates on Israel Palestine confict

Similar videos and images of celebrations in other countries such as Sweden, Germany and Turkey have appeared on social media.

Visegrad 24 reported that such incidents can be seen in many cities in Western Europe and North America.

Trudeau, meanwhile denouncing the Hamas mass assault, said on X, formerly Twitter, "Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel. These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected."

Trudeau also said, “The images we have seen from Israel are horrifying and shocking. As we continue to learn more about the scale and brutality of these attacks, we extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected. Our hearts break for the hundreds of innocent people whose lives have been taken.”

“Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ barbaric, brutal terror attacks – and reaffirms its support for Israel’s right to defend itself. We also call for the immediate release of those being held hostage, and we demand that they be treated in accordance with international law,” he added.

The Canadian prime minister, meanwhile, discussed the India-Canada diplomatic row with President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stating that it is important to uphold and respect the “rule of law”.

The Canadian PM held a telephone conversation with the President of UAE and the two also spoke about the current situation in Israel. The two leaders expressed concern about the need to protect civilian life.

"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life," Trudeau wrote on X.

"We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," his post added.

On Sunday, UK PM Rishi Sunak called for de-escalation of the India-Canada row in a call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. According to a Downing Street statement, Sunak spoke to Trudeau on Friday evening during which he was updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India.

Sunak also reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect the sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Meanwhile, Trudeau updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada deteriorated after the Canadian government expelled a senior Indian diplomat accusing India of playing a role in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

In the aftermath, India swiftly retaliated by issuing a statement that denied any involvement in the issue and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat.

Moreover, amid escalating tensions, India called for parity in the number of Canadian diplomats in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

