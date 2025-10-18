‘Kabul is India’s proxy’: Pakistan's Khawaja Asif asks Afghans to return home as tensions escalate

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif on Friday warned that his country could no longer maintain relations with Afghanistan as it had in the past and threatened to extract a “heavy price” from wherever terrorism against Pakistan originated. Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (REUTERS file)

His remarks came as the 48-hour ceasefire between the two neighbours ended at 6pm local time. Media reports, however, said the truce was extended as delegations from both sides were set to meet in Doha, Qatar, to discuss a resolution.

"Pakistan can no longer afford to maintain relations with Kabul as it did in the past," Khawaja Asif said in a social media post.

“All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government/caliphate in Kabul...Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis," the minister added.

"Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources,” he said.

Asif claimed that despite Pakistan’s efforts over the past five years, Kabul had shown little positive response. "Pakistan issued 836 protest notes to the Afghan side and another 13 demarches,” he said.

"There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

He also accused Afghanistan of becoming a proxy of India, working against Pakistan alongside New Delhi and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India's lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land,” Asif said without giving any evidence to support his claim.

The defence minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself in case of further aggression. On Wednesday, he had said Pakistan was ready to fulfil the Afghan Taliban's wish for war if the group sought conflict.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Asif said Pakistan “remains ready for any aggression; no one should harbour doubt”.

He added that Pakistan faces threats on two fronts and that an internal front could also emerge.

He also shared a detailed review of Pakistan's efforts for peace and to counter infiltration since the Taliban came to power in 2021. According to him, 3,844 people, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in 10,347 terrorist attacks in Pakistan during this period.

The tensions escalated after repeated TTP attacks allegedly staged from Afghan soil, including one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district that killed 11 military personnel, including a Lt colonel and a major.

Adding to the strain, Afghanistan on Saturday decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series with Pakistan following the death of three Afghan cricketers in what it described as a “cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime”. The series, involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, was scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17-29.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was “deeply saddened” by the "tragic martyrdom" of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who were attacked along with five others from Urgun District in Paktika Province after returning from a friendly match in Sharana. Seven others were injured.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," the board said.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

"May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery," the statement added.

Pakistan reportedly conducted airstrikes in Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika, further straining the ceasefire.

Afghan star spinner Rashid Khan condemned the strikes, saying he was “deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan".

“It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” he posted on X.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else," Rashid Khan added.

(With inputs from PTI)