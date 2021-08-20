'Kabul skydiving club' T-shirt faces backlash on social media

The horrifying image of two people falling from a US Air Force jet in Kabul as they attempted to flee Afghanistan made to a t-shirt being sold by a US e-commerce company creating a huge backlash on social media. Following the uproar, the company took it down and said they will monitor for additional listing of the same design, reports said. While Etsy, the US-based company, faced the heat and took it down, the t-shirts were available on several online clothing stores, in a different range of price, colour and size. On some platforms, the t-shirts are still available.

"As Afghans are fleeing and clinging to planes out of desperation, someone decided to capitalize on their pain and misery with this repulsive t-shirt. It’s being sold on at least half a dozen t-shirt printing websites right now. Humans can be so cruel," Holly Dagres, an Iranian-American analyst tweeted, with a screenshot of the t-shirts.

The description of the product said, "Two people - falling from the sky, out of the airplane, it hurts all of us. The shirt is originally not funny. It does have its own meaning in the political aspect, but in the end, it depends on how you feel about it! For those who love Parachuting, Skydiving, those who love jumping from the airplane and experience the highest mood, this shirt is totally suitable for you to wear."

“Featuring the scene of the plane flying in the sky and suddenly, there are two people falling from it, the Kabul Skydiving Club Shirt is officially becoming a phenomenon and goes viral on the Internet after that!" it added.

As Afghans are fleeing and clinging to planes out of desperation, someone decided to capitalize on their pain and misery with this repulsive t-shirt.



It’s being sold on at least half a dozen t-shirt printing websites right now. Humans can be so cruel. pic.twitter.com/du5cCbD2QA — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) August 18, 2021

Hey @Etsy,

Can you remove this **horrible** item (and likes of it) from your website?https://t.co/vKWm1BuPSH



I understand it's not you but the sellers who are making these. But you can take action, so please do!#Afganistan — Behzad Golshan (@bg01shan) August 19, 2021

Hey @Etsy here is another video for your reference, watch it and print it on your t-shirt. Finally, our dead matters to the world



Teenagers girl dead inside the Kabul airport with a slight wish to live in peace

Rest in peace sister #Afganisthan #kabulskydivingclub pic.twitter.com/CNfh88p73n — Mujtaba Haris (@mujtaba_haris) August 20, 2021





After the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, thousands of Afghans flocked to the Kabul airport in a bid to escape the country, the tyranny of the Taliban. Harrowing videos surfaced where hundreds of people were seen running along a US plane, clinging on to it, in their last-ditch attempt to take off from Kabul. Another clip showed two people fell to their deaths from a C-17 aircraft. The US military later confirmed that human remains were later found in the wheel well.

Afghanistan footballer Zaki Anwari was one of those who fell to death after trying to cling to a US plane, the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan has confirmed.

