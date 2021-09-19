Kabul’s diktat for women workers in govt: ‘Stay home’

Women employees in the Kabul city government have been told to “stay home”, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital said on Sunday, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers.

The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises that they would be tolerant.

In Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, a stronghold of the IS group, two civilians were killed in a blast at a bus stop on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness. The explosion also injured one Taliban member, the eyewitness said.