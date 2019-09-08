e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Kamala Harris apologises for supporting man who called Trump ‘mentally retarded’

At a campaign event in New Hampshire, a man who was identified in media reports as hailing originally from Chennai, her mother’s hometown, had called Trump a “racist bigot” and asked the candidate what she would do in the next one year “to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy”.

world Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
US Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris.
US Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

US Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has apologized for not pushing back against a man who asked her about President Donald Trump at a political event on Friday calling him “mentally retarded”, a term federally outlawed in the US in 2010 as hurtful and replaced by “intellectual disability”.

“I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever,” Harris wrote on Twitter on Saturday, as she came under mounting criticism.

At a campaign event in New Hampshire, a man who was identified in media reports as hailing originally from Chennai, her mother’s hometown, had called Trump a “racist bigot” and asked the candidate what she would do in the next one year “to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy”.

“Well said,” Harris had responded then, and added, to applause from the audience, “I plan to win this election, I’ll tell you that.”

Soon after, a clip of the exchange went up on social media and criticism began pouring in from disability rights advocates.

Nyle DiMarco, an actor activist who is deaf, wrote on Twitter: “1) R-word is unacceptable. It is a slur, an insult. 2) Kamala should have handled this better. An apology is needed.”

Later, she did apologise.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:38 IST

tags
more from world
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss