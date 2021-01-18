IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Joe Biden's White House
Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.(AP)
Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Joe Biden's White House

With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation's first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office.

But that's only where her boundary-breaking role begins.

With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.

Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokeswoman, said that while the vice president-elect's portfolio hasn't been fully defined yet, she has a hand in all aspects of Biden's agenda.

“There are pieces that Biden may specifically ask her to champion, but outside of that she is at the table for everything, involved in everything, and giving input and feedback and being a supportive partner to him on all pieces," she said.

People working closely with Harris on the transition resist the idea of siloing her into any specific issue early on, because the sheer number of challenges the Biden administration faces means it will be “all hands on deck” during their early months.

They say she'll be involved in all four of the major priorities they've set out: turning around the economy, tackling COVID-19, and addressing climate change and racial justice.

“She has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas. And it will probably get to a point where she is concentrating on some of the areas more specifically,” Sanders said.

“But right now, I think what were faced with in this country is so big, its all hands on deck.”

Harris has been closely involved with all of Biden's biggest decisions since winning the election in November, joining him for every one of his key meetings focused on Cabinet picks, the Covid-19 relief bill, security issues and more.

The two talk over the phone nearly every day, and she travels to Delaware sometimes multiple times a week for transition events and meetings.

Those involved in the transition say both have taken seriously Bidens insistence that he wants Harris to be the “last voice in the room” on key decisions.

Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.

Biden and Harris knew each other prior to the 2020 presidential campaign in part through Harris friendship with Biden's deceased son, Beau. But they never worked closely together.

Since joining the ticket, and particularly since the election, Harris has made efforts to deepen their relationship and is in frequent contact with the president-elect, people close to Harris say.

That personal relationship, according to presidential historian Joel Goldstein, will be key to their success as working partners.

“The relationship of the vice president to the president is the most important relationship. Establishing mutual understanding and trust is really a key to a successful vice presidency,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein pointed to Biden and President Barack Obama's relationship as a potential model for the incoming team.

Biden and Obama were from similarly different backgrounds and generations and also entered the White House with a relatively fresh working relationship.

But their relationship and mutual understanding grew throughout the presidency, and Obama trusted Biden with some of his administrations biggest endeavors, like the implementation of the 2009 Recovery Act and the troop withdrawal from Iraq.

Harris is said to be looking at Biden's vice presidency as a guide for her own.

But unlike Biden during his first term, Harris will face constant questions about her political future.

While Biden has skirted questions about whether he plans to run for reelection, at 78 hell be the oldest president in history, leaving questions about whether he'll retire at the end of his term.

That would make Harris the immediate frontrunner in any 2024 Democratic presidential primary.

Early in the vice presidential vetting process, her potential presidential ambitions gave some Biden allies pause. But since her selection, Harris has proven a loyal partner to Biden, rarely if ever contradicting him publicly.

Still, California Rep. Barbara Lee, who was the first Congressional Black Caucus member to endorse in the primary when she backed Harris, said the vice president-elect is not afraid to speak her mind.

“Shes no shrinking violet," Lee said. "If she believes that one decision should be made versus another she's going to weigh in and give her thoughts and opinions.”

Biden has a personal affection for the work of diplomacy and deep relationships with global leaders that Harris can't match. But aides say she'll be deeply involved in the administration's diplomatic priorities simply because of the sheer amount of issues that will take up Biden's time.

She may also be given a particular aspect of the administration's coronavirus response to oversee.

One of her main priorities early on is certain to be the passage of the USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Biden announced Thursday.

Those working with Harris on the transition say that while Biden will be intimately involved with ushering the package through the Senate because of his longstanding relationships with longer-serving lawmakers, Harris knows the newer members and can help build fresh relationships in Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden kamala harris
app
Close
e-paper
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
world news

Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
With the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to “call Americans to unity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
This comes after the Nepal Government approved the emergency use of the 'Covishield' vaccine last week, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington: High level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_18_2021_000208B)(AP)
Washington: High level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_18_2021_000208B)(AP)
world news

US Capitol police order lockdown during inauguration rehearsal after nearby fire

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Four law enforcement officials said that there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.(REUTERS)
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.(REUTERS)
world news

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:01 PM IST
  • Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
world news

Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that Parliament will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday only, following the Covid-19 cases reported last week, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Man arrested after allegedly hiding 3 months at Chicago airport due to Covid-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Western countries may consider targeted sanctions on Russian individuals deemed to have been involved in Navalny's arrest and any decision to jail him.(AFP)
Western countries may consider targeted sanctions on Russian individuals deemed to have been involved in Navalny's arrest and any decision to jail him.(AFP)
world news

How might EU react after Russia arrests opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Here are some of the measures which the EU might consider taking, based on proposals mooted in previous cases when the West considered sanctions against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American Hassan Joseph feeds his camel, Victoria before its participation in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
American Hassan Joseph feeds his camel, Victoria before its participation in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Police characterised the injuries as “serious” and said the man was being treated in a local hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds a placard reading "For Navalny!" as people, including supporters of Alexei Navalny, gather outside a police station where the Russian opposition leader is being held following his detention, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov(REUTERS)
A man holds a placard reading "For Navalny!" as people, including supporters of Alexei Navalny, gather outside a police station where the Russian opposition leader is being held following his detention, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov(REUTERS)
world news

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians to take to streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The United Nations and Western nations told Russia to immediately free the opposition politician.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit on the plane on a flight to Moscow, at the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit on the plane on a flight to Moscow, at the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
world news

Russian judge orders to jail Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days: Spokesperson

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on Sunday after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Started process of appointing Turkey representative after new law, says Facebook

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Turkey's new social media law allows authorities to remove content from platforms, rather than blocking access as they did in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft policy paper comes amid an increase in infections that has forced EU governments to prolong recession-inducing lockdowns.(AP)
The draft policy paper comes amid an increase in infections that has forced EU governments to prolong recession-inducing lockdowns.(AP)
world news

EU to push member states to target vaccinating 70% of population by summer

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The European Commission will also vow to agree with member states by the end of this month on a protocol for vaccination certificates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Northern Sea Route, stretching more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) between the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait, is the shortest passage between Europe and Asia.(Bloomberg)
The Northern Sea Route, stretching more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) between the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait, is the shortest passage between Europe and Asia.(Bloomberg)
world news

Russia prepares earliest-ever Arctic LNG shipment to Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:38 PM IST
The exact timing of the LNG shipment will depend on the thickness of the ice and weather conditions, said the officials, who asked not to be identified as the schedule is not public or finalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sun sets as a man cycles home at the end of the day in Harare, Zimbabwe, (AP)
The sun sets as a man cycles home at the end of the day in Harare, Zimbabwe, (AP)
world news

Zimbabwe banks shut 17% of branches as virus drives digitization

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
While banking is deemed an essential service and is exempt from a total shutdown, lenders have opted to downscale to minimize infection risks. The companies rotate half their branch staff every two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP