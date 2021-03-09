Kamala Harris to make UN debut as US VP at gender equality meeting
Kamala Harris is due to make her United Nations debut as US vice president next week when she addresses an annual United Nations meeting on the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.
Harris will speak at the virtual 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday, adding Washington would also join a UN "Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls."
"We all believe and understand that when women do better, countries do better," Thomas-Greenfield said. "It is time we translate our noble commitments into concrete action."
She said the United States would take a leading role to combat sexual and gender-based violence around the world and to push for more women to be included in peace talks globally.
Under former US President Donald Trump's administration, the United States led a push at the United Nations against the promotion of women's sexual and reproductive rights and health because it sees that as code for abortion. It has opposed such language in UN resolutions.
In May, the Trump administration accused the United Nations of using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to promote access to abortion through its humanitarian response to the deadly global outbreak. The United Nations rejected the accusation.
The Trump administration also cut funding in 2017 for the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) because it said it "supports, or participates in the management of, a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization." The United Nations said that was an inaccurate perception.
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to restore UNFPA funding.
Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids
- The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.
In draft deal for Afghan peace, US wants Taliban in interim govt
- The US proposal states that a “transitional peace government of Afghanistan” will be formed once the peace agreement is signed
Suicide to racism: Harry, Meghan on royal mess
- In a two-hour tell-all interview by Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host, the former royal couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household.
Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
