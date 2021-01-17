Kamala Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday ahead of Inauguration Day
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign from her Senate seat on Monday, ahead of the inauguration ceremony on January 20.
Harris has already started the process by notifying California Governor Gavin Newsom and is expected to make an announcement on Monday regarding her resignation from the Senate, The Hill reported citing her aides.
"She's notified Governor Newsom, and has sent her formal indication that she will be resigning on Monday, January 18. And then she will make a formal announcement on Monday," said an aide.
As Vice President of the country, Harris will also hold the role of being president of the Senate, which will allow her to preside over the chamber and break 50-50 ties.
Newsom had earlier announced that he will appoint Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State, to fill Harris' seat for the remainder of her term that was scheduled to conclude in 2022, The Hill reported.
Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 and quickly gained recognition for her sharp questioning style with top US officials. She has also teamed up with Republicans on issues like election security and criminal justice reform during her tenure.
"This is not a goodbye for Vice President-elect Harris... As she resigns from the Senate, she's preparing to take an oath that will allow her to preside over it," said a Harris aide.
Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Harris made history as she became the first female, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.
