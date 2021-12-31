Kamala Harris vows to ensure Covid-19 vaccine is distributed ‘equitably and free of charge’

world

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:48 IST

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said on Thursday that once she and President-elect Joe Biden take office, they will ensure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed “equitably and free of charge”. Harris tweeted this announcement in support of Joe Biden’s criticism of the Trump administration’s pace of vaccine rollout. Warning that if vaccinations continue at the current pace “it’s going to take years, not months,” to vaccinate the entire nation, Biden has promised to administer 100 million shots of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine during his first 100 days in the Oval Office.

“As Joe Biden said yesterday, once in office we will ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines are distributed equitably and free of charge—so it doesn’t matter the color of your skin or where you live. If you want a vaccine, you’ll be able to get one.” tweeted Harris

Biden announced on Wednesday that he will invoke the Defence Production Act to speed up vaccine production in the US. The Defence Production Act is a cold war era law that gives the President sweeping powers to control the country’s domestic industry.

“I am going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction. I am going to use my power under the Defence Production Act, when I am sworn in, and order private industry to accelerate the making of the materials needed for the vaccines as well as protective gear.” Biden said.

Biden also stated that he and the Vice President-elect have been discussing a bi-partisan vaccine delivery plan for the country, with special emphasis on rural communities.

“Vice President Harris and I have been speaking to county officials, mayors, governors of both parties to speed up the distribution of the vaccine across the nation. We’re planning a whole of government effort. And we’re going to work to set up vaccination sites, and send mobile units to hard to reach communities.” he added.

Both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been administered the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine in the public eye to demonstrate its safety and efficacy. Harris told reporters that she got vaccinated to “dispel fears and mistrust in the minority community” about vaccines. The President-elect too has on many occasions stressed on the need for mass vaccination programs driven by communities. On Thursday, he acknowledged that the treatment meted out to minority communities by the government and scientific community has resulted in vaccine hesitancy, promising to launch a mass education campaign to help allay their fears.

“We also know there’s a vaccination hesitancy in many communities, especially Black, Lation, and Native American communities, who have not always been treated with dignity and honesty they deserve, by the federal government and the scientific community throughout our history. That’s why we will launch a massive public education campaign to increase vaccine acceptance, we will do everything to show that vaccines are safe and critically important for one’s own health, and that of their families and communities.” Biden said

Biden ended his speech with the assurance that vaccines will be distributed all over the country on an equitable basis, where everyone will be vaccinated free of cost.

“That means we are also gonna make sure vaccines are distributed equitably, so every person who wants a vaccine can get it no matter the colour of their skin or where they live. And we’re going to ensure that vaccinations are free of charge.” he added.