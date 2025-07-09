Kenyan President Ruto warns against attempts to overthrow government

Kenyan President William Ruto warned Wednesday against attempts to "overthrow" the government through "unconstitutional means", claiming recent violent protests were sponsored. "You cannot sponsor violence and go scot-free," Kenyan President William Ruto said.(Jose Sarmento Matos/ Bloomberg File)

Kenya has seen a wave of protests, initially led by young people angry at the state of the economy, corruption and police brutality, since June last year when proposed tax rises triggered widespread anger.

The demonstrations have been met with increasing force by police.

"They want to start chaos, organise protests, burn people's property, bring disaster so as to overthrow the government before 2027... You cannot tell us that you want to organise chaos to overthrow the government!" Ruto said in Swahili, addressing supporters in the capital, Nairobi.

"You cannot sponsor violence and go scot-free," he added, saying any attacks on the police would be seen as a "declaration of war!"

Ruto's toughest remarks yet come after nationwide anti-government rallies earlier in the week saw at least 31 people killed, according to rights groups.

Kenyan rights groups have condemned police brutality during the protests, as well as the rise of people paid to disrupt and loot during rallies.