Khaleda Zia's funeral: Jaishankar to attend, ex-Bangladesh PM to be buried beside husband | Key points

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, will be laid to rest today (December 31) beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. The funeral prayer will be held at 2 pm, with various dignitaries, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar, scheduled to attend and pay their final respects. Khaleda will be buried with state honours at about 3:30 pm beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman.(AFP)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader died on Tuesday aged 80 after a prolonged illness. Global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was also Zia’s rival, mourned her death and hailed her contributions to the country.

Khaleda Zia’s funeral today: Key points