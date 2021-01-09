Kim Jong Un says Inter-Korean unification dream now further away
Inter-Korean relations are on the brink of catastrophe with prospects for unification now dimmer than they were before the historic 2018 summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told the 8th ruling party congress.
On Friday, Kim continued delivering his report as the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea entered the fourth day.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the report has pointed out that inter-Korean relations have reached a crossroads. The two countries should rectify the current state of affairs and move toward peace and unification, otherwise the confrontation will intensify and relations will freeze, and the sides will experience the "pain of division" in an atmosphere of a "threat of war," the agency reported.
"It is no exaggeration to say that North-South relations have now returned to the pre-[2018] Panmunjom Declaration state, the dream of unification is now even further away," Kim said in the report.
According to Pyongyang, Seoul continues its hostile activities and rhetoric toward the North, which makes the future of inter-Korean relations "hazy." The problem at the same time cannot be solved at the level of ordinary people, and it "will not disappear by itself" over time.
"If [South Korea] really wants peace and unification and is concerned about the future and the fate of the nation and future generations, it should not just look on this serious situation and should take active measures to resolve and improve existing inter-Korean relations, which are on the verge of disaster," the report added.
North Korea expects the South to demonstrate "sincerity" in relations, which includes the cessation of joint drills with the United States and hostile actions as well as the implementation of all inter-Korean agreements, according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox