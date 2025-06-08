King Charles may die ‘with’ cancer, not due to it, report claims | What it means

King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, is likely to die "with" the disease, and not of it. As per a report by the Telegraph UK, the UK monarch's health has reportedly reached a point where the cancer is "incurable." In this pic, Britain's King Charles, as Captain General, of the Royal Artillery looks at the artillery uniform of his ancestor King George V.(REUTERS)

This development comes after a recent interview conducted by the BBC with Prince Harry where the Duke of Sussex was quoted as saying he doesn't know "how much longer my father has."

In the interview with the BBC last month, the Prince stated that he would want "reconciliation" with the Royal family.

ALSO READ | Royal author cites the exact 3 words Prince Harry must say to earn King Charles III’s forgiveness

“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, as I said life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff but it would be nice to reconcile," he told the BBC.

Report suggests King Charles' cancer 'incurable'

As per the report issued by Telegraph UK's royal writer and associate editor Camilla Tominey, "the talk now is that he may die “with" cancer, but not “of” cancer."

The report added that while the king is back to his full schedule with modifications, his health has "hindered" his return to Buckingham Palace.

Last month, a royal aide told the Telegraph that King Charles is dealing "incredibly well" with the cancer.

“The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it and that’s what he does. Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him. As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible... that’s exactly what he is doing," the aide told the UK daily.

King Charles was diagnosed in February 2024 with a form of cancer. While the Buckingham Palace did not confirm the type, reports have speculated prostate cancer due to the monarch's previous hospitalisation due to an enlarged prostate.