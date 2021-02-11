KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters
- Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.
An acknowledged member of the Ku Klux Klan was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in prison on charges he drove his pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters near Virginia's capital city.
Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.
Rogers pleaded guilty Feb. 5 and had three felony charges and a fourth misdemeanor assault count dropped. He was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August, but he appealed that conviction.
Authorities said Rogers struck at least two people after driving over a median near a Confederate monument and then through a group of protestors in a roadway. Nobody was seriously injured, though officials said he ran over a man’s toe and twice hit a woman who stepped in front of the truck.
Defense attorney George Townsend argued that the protesters who were struck put themselves into the vehicle’s way. Townsend had previously said Rogers was a member of the KKK.
Before he was arrested, Rogers boasted about the incident on social media.
“This Chevrolet 2500 went up on the curb and through the protest,” he said on a Facebook live video played in court. “They started scattering like (expletive) cockroaches ... It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”
He told the court on Tuesday that he was sorry for his actions, and he said he “didn’t make the right decisions that day,” news outlets reported.
The incident came last year amid nationwide protests against racial injustice and law enforcement treatment of minorities after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran’s last atomic gambit could make crafting a bomb harder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats to focus on 'terrible toll' of Capitol riot in Trump impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters
- Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British man freed in Indonesia after serving sentence for death of policeman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital siege: Internet cuts become favored tool of regimes
- Around the world, shutting down the internet has become an increasingly popular tactic of repressive and authoritarian regimes and some illiberal democracies. Digital rights groups say governments use them to stifle dissent, silence opposition voices or cover up human rights abuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over virus mutations
- Germany is on high alert for fast-spreading strains as it seeks to gradually reopen Europe’s largest economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden, says US-China confrontation disastrous for both
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan Supreme Court bars execution of inmates with mental illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QAnon followers believe Trump will return to power on March 4. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Israel's largest Arab city, a Nazarene defends Netanyahu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to take much bigger GDP hit from Brexit than the EU
- "For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on Free Trade Agreement terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around 0.5% of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2.25% point for the UK," the European Commission said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Wuhan, last-minute shopping and a return to normal on Lunar New Year eve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese face-swapping app poses 'grave security threat': Taiwan's official
- After conducting an investigation of the Quyan app, a national security official said it poses "grave security threat," especially as it requires facial recognition and e-mail verification to use, Taipei Times reported on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox