IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Knife attacker kills 2 children, wounds 16 at Chinese kindergarten: Report
A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua reported earlier.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua reported earlier.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Knife attacker kills 2 children, wounds 16 at Chinese kindergarten: Report

The conditions of the 16 wounded were improving after receiving treatment, Xinhua reported, citing the city's Propaganda Department.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:51 AM IST

A man wielding a knife killed two children and wounded 16 more people at a kindergarten in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on Wednesday, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua had earlier reported that two children had been seriously injured in the attack at around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) in the city of Beiliu.

The conditions of the 16 wounded were improving after receiving treatment at the Beiliu City People's Hospital, Xinhua reported, citing the city's Propaganda Department.

A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua reported earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP