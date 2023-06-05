Home / World News / Kremlin calls US statement on nuclear arms control 'positive'

Kremlin calls US statement on nuclear arms control 'positive'

Reuters |
Jun 05, 2023 03:17 PM IST

It came into force in 2011 and was extended in 2021 for five more years after Joe Biden took office as U.S. president.

The Kremlin said on Monday that a statement by United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan calling for bilateral arms control discussions was "positive", and that Russia remained open for dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS)

Also Read| Russia is evading international sanctions on weapons: Ukraine's Zelensky

Sullivan said on Friday that the United States would abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms reduction pact between the two Cold War rivals, until its 2026 expiry if Russia did the same.

President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the treaty in February.

"This is an important and positive statement by Mr Sullivan. Of course, we expect it to be de facto confirmed by steps through diplomatic channels, and then the proposed formats for dialogue can be considered," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Signed by then-U.S. president Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the New START treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy.

It came into force in 2011 and was extended in 2021 for five more years after Joe Biden took office as U.S. president.

Under the agreement, Moscow and Washington are committed to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and a maximum of 700 long-range missiles and bombers.

When operating as intended, the pact allows both U.S. and Russian inspectors to ensure that the other side is complying with the treaty.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia national security adviser kremlin united states + 2 more
russia national security adviser kremlin united states + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out